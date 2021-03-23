Details released for Easter in the Park in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church:

“Easter in the Park at Central Park in College Station is a special outdoor Easter sunrise service. The service begins at 7:00 am on Easter Sunday, April 4.

The ponds and wooded picnic area of Central Park provide a picturesque setting. A light breakfast and an Easter egg hunt for children will follow the service in the Central Park Pavilion.

Beautiful Savior has been a part of the Bryan/College Station community for over 30 years. Since 2004, the church has connected with the community through a special Easter sunrise service known as ‘Easter in the Park.’

“Easter in the Park is designed with the community in mind,” said Caleb Schoeneck, pastor at Beautiful Savior since 2003. “There are some people who won’t make it to a church on Easter morning but are interested enough to make it out to the park. Easter in the Park offers individuals the opportunity to make Easter a memorable day. The meaning behind Easter offers so much more.”

College Station’s Central Park is located on Krenek Tap Road just off Highway 6 and two blocks south of Southwest Parkway.

Easter in the Park is sponsored by Beautiful Savior in College Station. Beautiful Savior is an active Christian church consisting of individuals who are growing in their faith. For more information about the Easter service or the church please go to www.EasterinthePark.com (or www.Beautiful-Savior.net) or, call the church office at 693-4514.”

