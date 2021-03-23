Dr. Seth Sullivan named Brazos County Health Authority

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County has appointed Dr. Seth Sullivan as the new Brazos County Health Authority. He is replacing Dr. Eric Wilke in this role.

Sullivan has been the Alternate Health Authority since 2013, according to the Brazos County Health District. He’s played a prominent role during the pandemic by giving guidance to local elected officials, holding press conferences to inform the public and being a trusted source local media and the public look to.

Not long after the coronavirus pandemic began Wilke was on standby with the Air Force Reserve and was soon deployed. Sullivan took the lead when the coronavirus arrived locally.

“We look forward to having Dr. Sullivan serve as the Health Authority in Brazos County”, said Santos Navarrette, Jr., Brazos County Health District Director. “His leadership and guidance will assist the health district in protecting the health of our community.”

Sullivan is an infectious disease physician at Baylor Scott & White.

In the state of Texas the duties of a health authority include the following:

Establishing, maintaining, and enforcing jurisdictional quarantine orders;

Aiding local boards of health, local health departments in quarantine inspections, disease prevention and suppression efforts, birth and death statistics, and general sanitation issues within their jurisdiction;

Reporting the presence of contagious, infectious and dangerous epidemic diseases to local and state authorities;

Aiding local jurisdictions and boards of health in carrying out public health required rules, ordinances, sanitation laws, quarantine rules, and required reporting of any vital statistics collected.

