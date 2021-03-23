Experts: Unreserved vaccine appointments are issue across Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of State Health Services announced Tuesday morning that eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine will expand to all Texans over the age of 18 beginning March 29.

This comes just a day after the Brazos Center vaccine hub was forced to expand eligibility to that same group to fill vacant appointments at the hub this week.

Dr. Gerald Parker, a pandemic expert at Texas A&M University and a member of the State Experts Vaccine Allocation Panel was on First News at Four on Tuesday.

Dr. Parker applauds the local hub for making that decision on Monday. He says officials are seeing the same issue across the state.

“We are seeing some of the phenomena at other sites across Texas and that really kind of led the decision that we need to go ahead and open eligibility to all Texans,” Parker said.

But despite the apparent lack of demand for the vaccine, just 11 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. Parker says a lot of information goes into making that decision to open eligibility.

“We look at a lot of the data, the uptick of the vaccine across the state, and we’re actually seeing similarities of what we’re seeing here in Brazos County,” Parker said. “We still have to see, prioritize those who are most vulnerable.”

There are still roughly 4-million Texans who qualify in groups 1A, 1B, and 1C who are not fully vaccinated. Parker encourages those who fall into those categories to sign up immediately.

“I believe most of our providers are going to have special lines for our super seniors so they can go to the front of the line when they come to a hub or come to a location,” Parker said.

The state says we are closing in on 10 million doses that have been administered in Texas. If we open up the state to everyone, Parker says herd immunity depends on vaccine supply.

“I think we still need to be cognizant that we still have limited vaccine supply that is increasing, generally every week,” Parker said.

Parker says we could see our supply increase significantly by mid-April. In the meantime, he stresses the importance of those most vulnerable getting the vaccine as soon as possible.

“What’s most important though is those that are most vulnerable to severe disease and death, I strongly recommend those individuals get in line, make those appointments and get vaccinated,” Parker said. “The vaccine is safe and effective and has shown to drastically reduce death due from COVID-19.”

President Joe Biden says we will have enough doses to vaccinate every American by the end of May. Parker says that’s dependent upon if we have enough vaccines distributed across the state.

“The projections look very optimistic, but it may be that by the end of May, that everybody who wants to receive a vaccine, there will be enough vaccine available,” Parker said.

Vulnerable populations had roughly two months to get priority access to the vaccine, but large parts of the population are facing major obstacles to access. Parker says there is still work to be done to get everyone a vaccine.

“It’s harder to get the vaccine to the underserved communities and the communities of the older super seniors who lack mobility,” Parker said. “That’s one thing that the EVAP [Experts Vaccine Allocation Panel] recommended, that we decrease the allocation of the high group at the vaccine hubs and begin to increase the allocations to some of the normal distribution channels and also focus on some of the underserved communities, and particularly some of the rural communities.”

More than 70,000 Brazos County residents are eligible under 1A and 1B, but not all of them are signing up for the vaccine. Parker says he’s shocked the demand isn’t higher.

“I think we’re going to have to unpack that and have a better understanding of why all of the sudden, really just this week, we saw an inflection point where the demand does not seem to be as high as in the past,” Parker said.

To watch the full interview with Dr. Parker, click on the video player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.