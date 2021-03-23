Flagg enters transfer portal

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Guard/Forward Savion Flagg announced on social media Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal.

Flagg has played for Texas A&M for the past 4 years, but he has a year left of eligibility because of the NCAA’s ruling of this COVID season. The Aggie averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this past season, his lowest totals since his freshman year.

In a video on Twitter, Flagg thanked Coach Billy Kennedy and Buzz Williams and those that helped him get his degree at A&M. The Senior Guard said he wants to continue his college basketball career with his final year of eligibility, but he will be exploring other options.

