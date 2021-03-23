Local school districts talk changes to CDC recommendations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Local school districts like Bryan and College Station ISD will continue the rest of the school year with the COVID-19 guidelines students and staff have followed all year.

“Parents know what to expect on campus and just as important, teachers and staff know what to expect on campus,” said Matthew Leblanc BISD Director of Communications. “They have agreed to work under certain circumstances that make them feel comfortable and so it’s important that we honor that.”

As the 2020-2021 school year comes closer to an end, both districts have more than 80 percent of students participating in in-person learning.

“We have lots of evidence that show that the vast majority of the cases that are contracted by our staff and students are picked up outside of our buildings,” said Chuck Glenewinkel CSISD Director of Communications. “Now we do have some transmissions inside our schools, that’s to be expected but we really feel that our protocols and procedures are working”.

On each district’s website, data on positive cases within the school district is displayed.

Leblanc says these guidelines have become normal for students.

“They’ve done this routine now for an entire school year so it could be more disruptive to the learning environment to switch up that routine right now because students are used to it and they’re excelling in it,” said Leblanc.

Both are confident in the COVID-19 safety guidelines in place and will continue them for the rest of the school year.

“Evidence points towards that we’ve been able to keep schools open and I think that’s what the community wants and the community expects,” said Glenewinkel.

“Right now our plan is not to make any changes because number one, we know what we’re doing is working and we need to get through these last 50 or so odd days of school,” said Leblanc

Last week the CDC released new safety recommendations for students K-12.

One of the biggest revised recommendations is that distancing students 3 feet in the classroom instead of 6 feet is safe when students are wearing masks. However, the traditional 6 feet apart practice should remain in place for things like sporting events, lunch, and assemblies.

Other guideline changes include:

Removes recommendations for plastic shields or other barriers between desks.

Advises at least 3 feet of space between desks in elementary schools, even in towns and cities where community spread is high, so long as students and teachers wear masks and take other precautions.

Says spacing can also be 3 feet in middle and high schools, so long as there is not a high level of spread in the community. If there is, the distance should be at least 6 feet.

District officials say changes to guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year will be revisited this summer with the help of state and local leaders.

