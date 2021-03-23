Monitoring another storm potential Wednesday & Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After showers and thunderstorms rattled through Monday night/Tuesday morning, the Brazos Valley was able to catch a break in the messy weather throughout the day Tuesday as the sunshine returned. Changes quickly arrive overnight as we gear up for the potential to see a few additional rounds of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday.

Quiet and clear conditions stick with us Tuesday evening ahead of overnight lows dipping down into the mid 50s. Tuesday morning’s cold front retreats north as a warm front early Wednesday, allowing the cloud cover to start filtering back into the Brazos Valley pre-sunrise. Moisture associated with that boundary may produce some patchy fog Wednesday morning as well as a few light showers/drizzle. Eyes turn out to Central Texas late Wednesday as our next weather maker approaches from the west. If daytime heating allows storms to develop Wednesday afternoon, some may be able to push farther south into the Brazos Valley by sunset. While the overall severe threat is low , we may need to monitor a few storms to see if they’ll require any extra attention. If that is the case, the biggest concerns would be isolated instances of severe hail and gusty winds.

Monitoring a few chances for rain/storms over the next 48 hours. (KBTX)

As the low pressure system responsible for these rain/storm chances moves across the state, the activity sticks with us into Thursday. This system will drag our next cold front into the area Thursday morning, with additional showers and a few rumbles looking to form along and ahead of that boundary. Although the larger severe threat sits east of the Brazos Valley Thursday, we’ll continue to monitor this round for a few strong-to-severe storms, especially in our northern counties and along and east of the I-45 corridor. The rain and storms move east by Thursday afternoon, with skies clearing through the afternoon and into the evening.

We'll keep eyes on a storm potential both Wednesday and Thursday as additional showers and storms move across the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

High pressure settles in behind this system, keeping things calm and quiet to wrap up the work week on Friday. As that high pressure pushes east into the weekend, moisture return will allow for scattered rain activity to develop Saturday and Sunday as another weather maker approaches the Brazos Valley.

Keep checking back as we continue to monitor these upcoming rain/storm chances. You can get the latest information on rain and storms moving through the Brazos Valley by downloading the KBTX PinPoint Weather App!

