Advertisement

Monitoring another storm potential Wednesday & Thursday

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After showers and thunderstorms rattled through Monday night/Tuesday morning, the Brazos Valley was able to catch a break in the messy weather throughout the day Tuesday as the sunshine returned. Changes quickly arrive overnight as we gear up for the potential to see a few additional rounds of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday.

Quiet and clear conditions stick with us Tuesday evening ahead of overnight lows dipping down into the mid 50s. Tuesday morning’s cold front retreats north as a warm front early Wednesday, allowing the cloud cover to start filtering back into the Brazos Valley pre-sunrise. Moisture associated with that boundary may produce some patchy fog Wednesday morning as well as a few light showers/drizzle. Eyes turn out to Central Texas late Wednesday as our next weather maker approaches from the west. If daytime heating allows storms to develop Wednesday afternoon, some may be able to push farther south into the Brazos Valley by sunset. While the overall severe threat is low, we may need to monitor a few storms to see if they’ll require any extra attention. If that is the case, the biggest concerns would be isolated instances of severe hail and gusty winds.

Monitoring a few chances for rain/storms over the next 48 hours.
Monitoring a few chances for rain/storms over the next 48 hours.(KBTX)

As the low pressure system responsible for these rain/storm chances moves across the state, the activity sticks with us into Thursday. This system will drag our next cold front into the area Thursday morning, with additional showers and a few rumbles looking to form along and ahead of that boundary. Although the larger severe threat sits east of the Brazos Valley Thursday, we’ll continue to monitor this round for a few strong-to-severe storms, especially in our northern counties and along and east of the I-45 corridor. The rain and storms move east by Thursday afternoon, with skies clearing through the afternoon and into the evening.

We'll keep eyes on a storm potential both Wednesday and Thursday as additional showers and...
We'll keep eyes on a storm potential both Wednesday and Thursday as additional showers and storms move across the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)

High pressure settles in behind this system, keeping things calm and quiet to wrap up the work week on Friday. As that high pressure pushes east into the weekend, moisture return will allow for scattered rain activity to develop Saturday and Sunday as another weather maker approaches the Brazos Valley.

Keep checking back as we continue to monitor these upcoming rain/storm chances. You can get the latest information on rain and storms moving through the Brazos Valley by downloading the KBTX PinPoint Weather App!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccine hub fills remaining appointments after expanding eligibility
Over 2,000 unclaimed appointment spots for COVID vaccine in Brazos County
1600 block of Valley View Drive, College Station
College Station PD investigating shooting at apartment complex
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
The entire Brazos Valley is now included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through early Tuesday...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch EXTENDED to include the entire Brazos Valley

Latest News

Texas A&M Virologist Dr. Ben Neuman says everyone in Texas needs to be on board to get...
Texas A&M virologist says discrepancies in local vaccine distribution must be solved to reach herd immunity
Texas A&M virologist says discrepancies in local vaccine distribution must be solved to reach...
Texas A&M virologist says discrepancies in local vaccine distribution must be solved to reach herd i
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Local woman urging others to get colonoscopies when needed
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Local woman urging others to get colonoscopies when needed
Brazos County hub preparing to vaccinate all adults 18+ starting Monday
Brazos County hub preparing to vaccinate all adults 18+ starting Monday
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card- March 25, 2021