Northbound Texas Avenue lanes now open after crash

A crash at Texas Avenue and Harvey Mitchell parkway shut down northbound Texas lanes
(WDBJ)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now back open.

Previous story: College Station police and firefighters are currently on scene of a crash at Texas Avenue and Harvey Mitchell parkway.

According to CSPD, traffic in the northbound lanes of Texas are closed. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

