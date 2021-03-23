Northbound Texas Avenue lanes now open after crash
A crash at Texas Avenue and Harvey Mitchell parkway shut down northbound Texas lanes
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now back open.
Previous story: College Station police and firefighters are currently on scene of a crash at Texas Avenue and Harvey Mitchell parkway.
According to CSPD, traffic in the northbound lanes of Texas are closed. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.
