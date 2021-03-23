On National Puppy Day local animal shelter says they are seeing an increase in puppies for the year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - March 23 is National Puppy Day, and local animal shelter Aggieland Humane Society says they are seeing an increase in the number of puppies coming through their doors in 2021.

According to Aggieland Humane Society, since Jan 1, the shelter has seen 98 puppies, which is more than usual.

“We’ve seen everything come in from pregnant mommas to moms that have just birthed to puppies that don’t have any moms, and they need a little extra love and care in our foster care program,” said Darby McKenzie, Communication Coordinator at Aggieland Humane Society.

There are several ways you can help puppies in the community and at your local shelter, according to McKenzie.

If you come across a litter of puppies, McKenzie recommends calling your local animal control and they will be able to get the puppies safely to a shelter.

If you are ready to give a puppy its “furever” home, a puppy must be two months old to go up for adoption at Aggieland Humane. If you are interested in adopting, you must fill out an adoption application and be approved before you are able to adopt a pet. Click here to view available pets.

Another way is through Aggieland Humane’s foster program.

“For every animal you foster, you save two lives; the life of the foster pet and the one that can take its place in our kennels.”

The foster program works by telling Aggieland Humane what works best for you in regard to age, how many pets you are willing to foster, etc. As the need arises, the shelter will place the right pet with you. They will provide you with resources and supplies.

“So when you foster with Aggieland Humane Society, we provide everything. So food, medical costs, anything the pet could possibly need in your home, we can provide that for you,” said McKenzie.

Click here to learn more about the foster program.

If you are unable to adopt or foster, but still want to help out, McKenzie says donations are always welcome as the shelter is 100 percent funded by community donations. Donations can be made monetarily through online contributions or in person. Another option is to donate from Aggieland Humane’s Amazon or Chewy Wishlist, which ships items directly to the shelter.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They are open Monday through Friday from 12 to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m.

You can call the shelter at (979)775-5755 or email them at info@aggielandhumane.org.

Happy National Puppy Day! We’ve got some adorable puppies from Aggieland Humane Society all morning long on #BVTM! Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

