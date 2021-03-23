Advertisement

Rainfall update: Monday night’s rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley

Rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos...
Rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley since 8pm Monday.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Did you wake up a few times Monday night/early Tuesday morning as thunderstorms moved through the Brazos Valley? These storms, some of which were severe, rattled through the area from west to east, producing strong winds and a few pockets of small hail. After the activity moved out of the area early Tuesday morning, a wide range of rainfall totals were observed across the Brazos Valley with 0.55″ officially reported at Easterwood Airport.

Below is a list of Monday night’s rainfall totals from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

  • Easterwood Airport: 0.55″
  • Coulter Field: 0.92″
  • Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.75″
  • Brenham Municipal Airport: 0.51″
  • Hearne Municipal Airport: 0.33″
  • Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.32″
  • Caldwell Municipal Airport: 0.14″
  • Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.11″
  • South Bryan: 1.10″
  • Carlos: 0.32″
  • Northern Madison County: 0.20″
  • Iola: 1.3″
  • Hwy 90, south of Madisonville: 0.86″
  • Steep Hollow: 1.63″
  • Copperfield (Bryan) : 1.2″
  • Creek Meadows (south College Station): 0.45″

How much rain did you pick up on? You can always tweet us, or email your totals to weather@kbtx.com. A huge thank you goes out to our weather watchers who have submitted rainfall totals!

Moving forward, the rest of Tuesday looks quiet with more sunshine! A bit of haze will be seen outside thanks to dust filtering in from West Texas as high temperatures reach for the upper 70s/low 80s Tuesday afternoon. The cloud cover returns Wednesday along with another rain/storm chance lasting through Thursday, where we will once again need to monitor for a few stronger storms. Keep checking back!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccine hub fills remaining appointments after expanding eligibility
Over 2,000 unclaimed appointment spots for COVID vaccine in Brazos County
1600 block of Valley View Drive, College Station
College Station PD investigating shooting at apartment complex
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
16 Brazos County COVID-19 hospitalizations, 910 active cases

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Texas A&M announces “near normal” fall 2021
National puppy day
On National Puppy Day local animal shelter says they are seeing an increase in puppies for the year
A healthcare professional administers COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas health officials: any adult can get a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29