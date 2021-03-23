Rainfall update: Monday night’s rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Did you wake up a few times Monday night/early Tuesday morning as thunderstorms moved through the Brazos Valley? These storms, some of which were severe, rattled through the area from west to east, producing strong winds and a few pockets of small hail. After the activity moved out of the area early Tuesday morning, a wide range of rainfall totals were observed across the Brazos Valley with 0.55″ officially reported at Easterwood Airport.

Below is a list of Monday night’s rainfall totals from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Easterwood Airport: 0.55″

Coulter Field: 0.92″

Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.75″

Brenham Municipal Airport: 0.51″

Hearne Municipal Airport: 0.33″

Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.32″

Caldwell Municipal Airport: 0.14″

Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.11″

South Bryan: 1.10″

Carlos: 0.32″

Northern Madison County: 0.20″

Iola: 1.3″

Hwy 90, south of Madisonville: 0.86″

Steep Hollow: 1.63″

Copperfield (Bryan) : 1.2″

Creek Meadows (south College Station): 0.45″

How much rain did you pick up on? You can always tweet us, or email your totals to weather@kbtx.com. A huge thank you goes out to our weather watchers who have submitted rainfall totals!

Moving forward, the rest of Tuesday looks quiet with more sunshine! A bit of haze will be seen outside thanks to dust filtering in from West Texas as high temperatures reach for the upper 70s/low 80s Tuesday afternoon. The cloud cover returns Wednesday along with another rain/storm chance lasting through Thursday, where we will once again need to monitor for a few stronger storms. Keep checking back!

