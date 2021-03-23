Rental assistance on the way for Brazos County residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -On Tuesday, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters and Commissioners Court formally accepted $6,925,863.90 from the U.S. Department of Treasury. Brazos County applied back in January for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021) grant made available through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

It was unclear in January the exact amount the county would receive. Peters says the over six million dollars in funding will go a long way in helping residents in the county stay afloat. He says the county is working with a third party to develop a process to get the funds distributed.

“We really don’t have the staff within the county to be able to handle this sort of program. I hope to have that contract in place on next week’s agenda,” said Peters. “We hope to be able to receive applications in about mid-April. We’re on the fast track to getting this done so we can have the money out to help the people.”

Brazos County Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich says having the rental assistance funding in place is crucial because it benefits people on both sides of the equation, the landlord and tenant.

“You have the landowners, landlords who have gone for a significant period of time without, due to circumstances beyond their control and their tenant’s control who don’t have the revenue stream that they need to be able to operate,” said Aldrich. “Hopefully this will bridge that gap between the two and meet the needs of both.”

Brazos County Commissioners Court 3-23-2021

Three Arzola is a mom of four boys who received rental assistance from the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army. She says rental assistance programs are necessary and credits the help that she received from the Salvation Army to save her home.

“If I would have never received the help like if they didn’t have the help to give out, I don’t know what I’d do,” said Arzola. “Especially with the whole pandemic, it’s been tough, daunting, but what can you do.”

