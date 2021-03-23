Storms move out, beautiful Tuesday ahead of next storm chance

Sunshine returns Tuesday where we get an island of gorgeous weather in between storm chances. After a cool morning, high temperatures are on the way to the upper 70s and low 80s. Wednesday spreads cloud cover back over the area. By afternoon, a cluster of storms originating in Central Texas has the chance to drift through parts of the Brazos Valley. While the greater concern of severe weather currently looks to fall in East Texas & Louisiana, the need will once again be there to monitor for strong wind, small hail, and maybe even a brief tornado.

Non-severe rain & a few more rattles of thunder are in the works for Thursday morning before we clear out ahead of the weekend. The general theme this week: rounds of rain & storms at times, with the occasional need to monitor for a severe storm or two.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 80. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 57. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Isolated strong / severe storms. High: 81. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Isolated strong storm. Low: 56. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.