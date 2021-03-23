Texas A&M announces “near normal” fall 2021

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is hoping to return to a “near normal” school year this coming fall.

Interim Provost Mark Weichold announced the university is planning to offer near normal coursework for the fall semester and that students should plan to attend courses in person.

“While the fall semester is five months away, we will be monitoring conditions carefully. If changes are needed, we are prepared to adjust appropriately. We will continue to inform you as close to real-time as possible so that you are aware of the direction the university is taking,” said a release from the university,

The class schedule and registration for undergraduate and graduate students will be delayed about a month while departments and colleges make adjustments to the fall schedule.

The anticipated dates for fall 2021 pre-registration are as follows:

Fall schedule released to the public: April 27

Pre-registration: April 29-May 12

Open registration: May 13-May 25 at 5 p.m.

Interim Provost Weichold announces plans for a near normal offering of coursework and in-person classes for the fall 2021 semester.



Over the next five months, we will be monitoring #COVID19 conditions and are prepared to adjust if needed: https://t.co/aIMo0EzP0I pic.twitter.com/duYgCjMQK7 — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) March 23, 2021

Weichold said summer courses will not be affected by this announcement, and pre-registration will proceed as scheduled April 1-16.

“While this news is welcome for many, I know that some of you may have questions,” said the release. “The leadership team is working on the details for faculty, staff, and students, and we will release guidance in the coming days and weeks to help you prepare for the fall semester.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.