Texas A&M Men’s Swimming & Diving Heads to Greensboro For NCAA Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The No. 7 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team is set to compete at NCAA Championships Wednesday, March 23rdthrough Saturday, March 27th at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Six Aggies qualified individually to compete at this year’s championships and an additional four will represent the Maroon & White in relay competition.

Junior Shaine Casas has qualified for NCAA Championships three times so far in his career and currently sits as the No. 1 seed in three individual events. He has elected to compete in both backstroke events, as well as the 200 IM after clocking NCAA Championships automatic qualifying times in nine different individual events this season. Casas was awarded the Commissioner’s Trophy for the second year in a row after three individual trips to the podium at SEC Championships. The McAllen, Texas native also owns the fastest time in the nation in the 200 back by nearly two seconds and is the only swimmer this season to go sub 1:38.0 in the event. Casas has lowered six school records so far this season and has also earned the SEC weekly accolade five times this season.

Senior Mark Theall is a key veteran for the Aggies, qualifying for NCAA Championships for the third time in his career. During SEC Championships, Theall clocked in at 1:32.48 in the 200 free, good for his third career podium finish. He currently owns the sixth-fastest time in the nation in the 500 free and 10th fastest in the 200 free among swimmers competing in the event at NCAA’s.

Junior Kaloyan Bratanov is set to compete in the 100 and 200 free, as well as the 200 IM. He way a key point-earner for the Aggies at SEC Championships, qualifying for three A finals, including a sixth-place finish in the 100 free with a time of 42.98 and seventh-place finish in the 200 IM (1:44.290). Sophomore Andres Puente is competing at his first NCAA Championships after qualifying for the eventually cancelled meet last season. Puente, who boasts a top-10 time among 200 breast competition, led three Aggies in the top 12 of the event final at SEC’s (1:54.51).

Senior Tanner Olson and freshman Alex Sanchez will make their NCAA Championships debuts. Olson set the school record in the 100 breast (51.39) at the Art Adamson Invite, while Sanchez clinched his spot at the championship meet at American Short Course Championships.

The 800 free relay of Casas, Theall, Bratanov and junior Clayton Bobo, clocked in at 6:11.63 to lower the school record at SEC Championships and end Florida’s long streak of dominance in the event. The time stands as the second-fastest time in the nation this season and set a new Mizzou Aquatic Center record.

Prelims and finals will be broadcast live on ESPN3. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.

NCAA Championships Schedule

Wednesday March 17th

5 p.m. CT Finals: 800 free relay – Watch | Results

Thursday March 18th

9 a.m. CT Prelims – Watch | Results

5 p.m. CT Finals: 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 400 IM – Watch | Results

Friday March 19th

9 a.m. CT Prelims – Watch | Results

5 p.m. CT Finals: 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 200 IM – Watch | Results

Saturday March 20th

9 a.m. CT Prelims – Watch | Results

5 p.m. CT Finals: 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay – Watch | Results

Texas A&M’s 2021 NCAA Championship Roster

Swimmer Qualifying Event

Kaloyan Bratanov 100 free, 200 free

Shaine Casas 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM

Tanner Olson 50 free, 100 breast

Andres Puente 100 breast, 200 breast

Alex Sanchez 200 breast

Mark Theall 200 free, 500 free