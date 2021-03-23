Texas A&M Volleyball Hosts No. 7 Florida for Midweek Matchups

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball returns to Reed Arena for the final regularly scheduled home matches of the season as the Aggies (9-7) host the No. 7 Florida Gators (17-3) on Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25 with both matches set to begin at 6 p.m. (CT) and available on SEC Network+.

A&M senior Camille Connor is poised to move into fourth-place in program history for assists as the Katy, Texas native trails Yvetter Van Brandt (1986-89) by 14 assists on the all-time ledger entering Wednesday’s match. In the 25-point rally-scoring era, Conner ranks among the top-10 in assists (2nd), service aces (t-3rd), solo blocks (8th), digs (8th) and total blocks (10th).

Junior Mallory Talbert has been a consistent presence in the starting lineup for the Aggies this year, leading the Aggies in blocks for eight matches this season. In Saturday’s matchup against Missouri, Talbert registered a season-best 14 kills on just 24 attempts.

Sophomore Ciera Hecht has stepped into a starting role over the past five matches as she paced the Aggies in kills for the first time in her career in Friday’s match at Missouri and tied a program record with eight services aces on March 5 against Alabama.

A&M’s postponed matches against No. 3 Kentucky and Tennessee have yet to be rescheduled by the league office.

LAST TIME OUT

The Maroon & White dropped a pair of matches at Missouri over the weekend, falling in three sets on Friday before losing a five-setter on Saturday.

In Friday’s loss, the two teams settled into a back and forth affair to open the first set, seeing eight ties and two lead changes through the match’s first 20 points at which point the Tigers led 11-9. Afterwards, Missouri took control of the set with a 14-5 run to close it out, 25-14. Missouri controlled the second set from the first serve, racing out to a 12-4 lead that they would not relinquish in the frame. The Tigers went on to win the second set, 25-14, as the Aggies were limited to just a .133 hit percentage. In the final set, the two teams played to a stalemate through the first 10 points, but the Tigers pulled away with a 6-0 run to take a 17-8 lead en route to a 25-19 third set win.

In Saturday’s match, sophomore Lauren Davis and junior Mallory Talbert and paced the Aggies with 15 and 14 kills respectively. The 15 kills for Davis marked a team-best ninth time this season and 20th career time the Orlando, Fla. native reached double figures. Talbert posted a season-high .458 hitting percentage while matching her career-high of 14 kills. A&M senior Camille Connor posted 44 assists, the 14th time this season she has topped 30 assists in a match.

SCOUTING THE GATORS

The Gators come to the Brazos Valley fresh off splitting a series against No. 3 Kentucky in Gainesville, Fla. Junior T’ara Ceasar leads Florida with 4.00 kills per set, good for fifth most in the SEC. UF’s setter, junior Marlie Monserez, ranks second in the SEC at 10.57 assists per set.

SERIES RECORD

Texas A&M is 1-17 all-time against Florida and 1-7 in Bryan-College Station.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram by following @AggieVolleyball.