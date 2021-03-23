Three Aggies claim SEC Athlete of the Week honors

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- – Texas A&M track & field’s Devon Achane, James Smith, Jr. and Lamara Distin were named Southeastern Conference Athletes of the Week, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

After opening the 2021 outdoor season, Achane was named the SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week, while Smith, Jr. was named the SEC Men’s Runner of the Week and Distin earned the SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Achane, a Missouri City, Texas, native, opened his rookie outdoor campaign finishing as the top collegiate runner in the 200m at the Willie Williams Classic with a time of 20.76. The speedster currently ranks No. 1 in the SEC and No. 2 in the NCAA.

He is scheduled to run in the 200m at the 93rd Texas Relays on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and as a member of the 4x100m at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Smith, Jr., won the 400m hurdles with a time of 49.95, his first individual victory as an Aggie. His mark is currently No. 1 in the NCAA and made him the 11th best performer in Aggie history. Smith also ran as a member of the 4x400m that won with an NCAA-leading time of 3:06.33.

He is entered in the 400m hurdles on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., as well as a member of the 4x400m at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Distin, won the Willie Williams Classic high jump with a personal best clearance of 1.83m/6-0. Her mark is currently No. 1 in the NCAA. After passing on the first five heights, Distin entered the competition at 1.73m/5-8 clearing the bar on her first attempt. She cleared the next two bars of 1.78m/5-10 and 1.83m/6-0 on her first attempts.

Her clearance made her the seventh best performer all-time in Aggie history.

The high flyer is in action on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m., in the women’s high jump.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).