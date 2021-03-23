Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD virtual fourth-grade field trip

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham ISD faculty and staff are still finding ways to make field trips happen despite a pandemic. Fourth-grade students at Krause Elementary were treated to a virtual field trip through a partnership between the district and Education in Action.

Students had the opportunity to tour the Texas State Capitol in Austin and the Alamo in San Antonio. Through the journey, they also learned about people, places, and events that played important roles in our state’s history.

Each student received a field trip t-shirt, Arlie the Armadillo, and other goodies. Ending the day with a bang, and in Lone Star State style, a Texas theme lunch was served that consisted of Frito pie, Dr. Pepper, and Blue Bell Ice Cream.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.