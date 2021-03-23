Bryan-College Station, TX (Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021) – Are you ready for three hours of high-octane, unhinged, Mixed Martial Arts? For the first time ever, World Fighting Championships will take over Reed Arena at Texas A&M University on Saturday, June 5th at 7 p.m. Come see the stars of tomorrow step into the WFC cage to prove they have what it takes to be the future of MMA. Bringing Las Vegas style combat fighting to the Brazos Valley, the WFC production includes bright lights, great music, and of course the fights! World Fighting Championships 125 presented by The Ranch Harley-Davidson is truly a live event experience that you will not want to miss!

WFC focuses its efforts on strengthening local fight communities by highlighting the top local talent and gyms in each market they visit. “The goal is to give fighters the opportunity they need to showcase their talent to get to the highest level of competition. The opportunities have been very limited during the pandemic, so we are excited to have Reed Arena partner with us to make this event possible” said Matt McGovern, President of World Fighting Championships.

From touchdowns to knockouts, Texas A&M alum and former Aggie football standout, Keith Ford returns to Aggieland to fight in the WFC. Fighting out of WAR Training Center in Tomball, Texas, Keith is ready to bring that same intensity he displayed on the turf at Kyle Field with him to the cage at WFC. Keith, currently a free agent, has spent time in the NFL as a member of the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts.

Brazos Valley MMA & Fitness youth kickboxing coach, Nio Makisimino will be making his professional debut at the event. Nio finished with a 7-2 record as the Cage Combat Lightweight Champion and was the No. 1-ranked amateur lightweight in Texas from 2017-2019. When asked about fighting at WFC 125,Makisimino said, “I’m so excited about making my pro debut in front of all of my friends and family at Texas A&M. Thank you to my coaches, Reed Arena, and WFC for the opportunity.”

World Fighting Championships 125 fight card is loaded with top professional and local amateur competitors including “The Grinder” Jake Hefferman of Gracie Barra The Woodlands, Tracy Hardy, Kenndal Lewis, Drew Lindsey, Jordan Pate, Kareem Abdulla, Tyler Griffith, and Nate Blennerhassel of Brazos Valley MMA & Fitness, Cindy Pilosi, Matt Altman, and Walker Nunez fighting out of Powersports MMA, and Adarius Diamond of Windy Sports & Fitness.

WHEN: Saturday, June 5th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. (Doors open at 6:00 p.m.)

WHERE: Reed Arena

Texas A&M University

730 Olsen Blvd.

College Station, TX 77843

TICKETS: Tickets start at $45

Tickets will be available for purchase online at ReedArena.com or by phone at 888-99-AGGIE (24463) ** venue / ticketing fees may apply.

About World Fighting Championships:

World Fighting Championships is a combat sport (MMA, Muay Thai, BJJ, Boxing) promotion company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. WFC is dedicated to giving the best combat sports athletes in the world a place to showcase their talent. WFC promises to promote events filled with energy, excitement, and toe to toe brawls. WFC has hosted events in 35 different markets throughout the US and has been featured on Inside MMA, ESPN, Yahoo, USA TODAY, CNN, Spike TV, MMA Junkie, and Fox Sports. For more information, please visit www.WFCFights.com.

About Reed Arena:

Prominently located on the Texas A&M University campus, Reed Arena serves as the home court for the Aggies’ men’s and women’s basketball teams and women’s volleyball team. This multi-purpose venue can also host a variety of other events including major touring concerts, family shows, private events, motorsports and comedy shows. It is conveniently located within minutes of College Station’s Easterwood Airport and the Northgate entertainment district, and within walking distance of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Center, the Memorial Student Center and the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, as well as Texas A&M’s impressive athletics complex of Blue Bell Park (baseball), E.B. Cushing Stadium (track & field), Davis Diamond (softball), Ellis Field (soccer), Gilliam Indoor Stadium (track & field), Kyle Field (football) and the Mitchell Tennis Center (tennis). To purchase tickets, please call: 888-99Aggie (888-992-4443) or 979-845-2311. You may also visit www.ReedArena.com for more information.

About Texas A&M Athletics | Home of the 12th Man:

One of the most successful Athletics Departments in the nation, Texas A&M ranked No. 15 in the most recent Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings and is one of eight Division I institutions nationally to finish in the top 20 of the prestigious ranking of athletics success for at least 13 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.12thMan.com.

About Texas A&M University:

Texas A&M University, the flagship university within the Texas A&M University System, is a tier-one research institution with nearly $1 billion in research grants and more than 69,000 students. The President of Texas A&M University has strategic oversight for campuses in College Station and Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar. Located on the campus of Texas A&M University is The Health Science Center with the College of Medicine, Dentistry and Pharmacy, as well as The Texas A&M School of Law and Mays Business School. For more information, go to www.tamu.edu.