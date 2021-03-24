Aggie Duo Named to Post-NCAA Indoor Bowerman Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M track & field’s Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu have been named to the post-NCAA Indoor Championships Bowerman Watch List, the organization announced Wednesday.

After being named to the initial docket on February 10, the Aggie duo has yet moved off the watch list.

Gittens turned in one of the most impressive performances in NCAA meet history, she scored 26 points which ranks third most in collegiate history. She claimed national championships in the pentathlon and high jump, while finishing third in the long jump. Gittens set a collegiate record in the pentathlon at 4,746 points.

The multi-athlete set school records in the pentathlon, high jump (1.93m/6-4) and long jump (6.68m/21-11) in just two-days of action.

Mu scored 10.5 points at the meet, she placed second in the 400m (51.03) and ran as a member of the 4x400m championship relay team (3:26.68). The freshman recorded the world’s fastest indoor 400m split at 49.54, while anchoring the Aggies to the second fastest 4x400m performance in collegiate history.

She concluded her indoor season with collegiate records in the 600m (1:25.80), 800m (1:58.40) and as a member of the 4x400m (3:26.27). Mu also set school records in the 400m (50.52), 600m, 800m and 4x400m.