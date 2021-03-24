Aggies to Play at Globe Life Field on May 4

ARLINGTON, Texas – Texas A&M baseball’s game against the UT Arlington Mavericks on Tuesday, May 4 will now be played in Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, UTA announced Wednesday.

The newly minted Globe Life Field opened for baseball on July 21, 2020, and the game marks Texas A&M’s debut at the facility. In its first year, Globe Life Field served as the exclusive home of the National League Championship Series and World Series.

Fans may purchase tickets through the Texas Rangers at texasrangers.com/collegebaseball.

The Aggies have played in three MLB ballparks in the history of the program. Texas A&M is 23-17 all-time in its 40 games at big league stadiums. The Maroon & White first played three games at the Minnesota Twins’ Metrodome in 1992, going 2-1, with two wins against top-5 teams. The Aggies were 3-4 at old Globe Life Park, formerly The Ballpark in Arlington and Ameriquest Field, and they own an 18-12 ledger at Minute Maid Park, formerly Enron Field and Astros Field.