Advertisement

Binderup powers Cougars past A&M Consolidated 7-3

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station first baseman Blake Binderup drove in a pair of runs including hitting a solo home run as the Cougars beat A&M Consolidated 7-3 in the baseball version of the ‘Same Town Showdown’ Tuesday night at Tiger Field.

College Station was trailing 2-1 entering the 3rd inning when they scored 4 runs on bases-loaded walks and a sacrifice fly to grab a 5-2 lead.

Same two teams will square off on Friday at Cougar Field. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccine hub fills remaining appointments after expanding eligibility
Over 2,000 unclaimed appointment spots for COVID vaccine in Brazos County
1600 block of Valley View Drive, College Station
College Station PD investigating shooting at apartment complex
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
The entire Brazos Valley is now included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through early Tuesday...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch EXTENDED to include the entire Brazos Valley

Latest News

Gittens, Mu Named Track and Field News Indoor Women’s Athletes of the Year
Gittens, Mu Named Track and Field News Indoor Women’s Athletes of the Year
Flagg enters transfer portal
Flagg enters transfer portal
Vikings beat Shoemaker 11-2 on the road
Texas A&M Tennis
10th ranked A&M men’s tennis knocks off No. 6 TCU 5-2