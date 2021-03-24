Binderup powers Cougars past A&M Consolidated 7-3

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station first baseman Blake Binderup drove in a pair of runs including hitting a solo home run as the Cougars beat A&M Consolidated 7-3 in the baseball version of the ‘Same Town Showdown’ Tuesday night at Tiger Field.

College Station was trailing 2-1 entering the 3rd inning when they scored 4 runs on bases-loaded walks and a sacrifice fly to grab a 5-2 lead.

Same two teams will square off on Friday at Cougar Field. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.