COVID in Context: All adult Texans will soon be eligible for the vaccine. What Brazos County age groups still need it?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On March 29, Texas is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in the state. The move comes as vaccine hubs, like the Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Hub, struggle to fill appointments with Phase 1A-C residents.

Based on state data on vaccinations and estimated population, the following chart shows how many Brazos County residents in each of the state’s recorded age groups remained unvaccinated, have received one dose, or have been fully vaccinated.

Status16-4950-6465-7980+
Fully vaccinated6,7544,1776,5522,319
Received one dose10,5837,4805,4791,613
Unvaccinated118,40516,8314,669973
Per data from the Department of State Health Services
Per data from the Department of State Health Services(KBTX)

The same data can be represented as a percentage of each age group’s total population.

Status16-4950-6465-7980+
Fully vaccinated5%15%39%47%
Received one dose8%26%33%33%
Unvaccinated87%59%28%20%

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

