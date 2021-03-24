COVID in Context: All adult Texans will soon be eligible for the vaccine. What Brazos County age groups still need it?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On March 29, Texas is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in the state. The move comes as vaccine hubs, like the Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Hub, struggle to fill appointments with Phase 1A-C residents.

Based on state data on vaccinations and estimated population, the following chart shows how many Brazos County residents in each of the state’s recorded age groups remained unvaccinated, have received one dose, or have been fully vaccinated.

Status 16-49 50-64 65-79 80+ Fully vaccinated 6,754 4,177 6,552 2,319 Received one dose 10,583 7,480 5,479 1,613 Unvaccinated 118,405 16,831 4,669 973

Per data from the Department of State Health Services (KBTX)

The same data can be represented as a percentage of each age group’s total population.

Status 16-49 50-64 65-79 80+ Fully vaccinated 5% 15% 39% 47% Received one dose 8% 26% 33% 33% Unvaccinated 87% 59% 28% 20%

