COVID in Context: All adult Texans will soon be eligible for the vaccine. What Brazos County age groups still need it?
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On March 29, Texas is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in the state. The move comes as vaccine hubs, like the Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Hub, struggle to fill appointments with Phase 1A-C residents.
Based on state data on vaccinations and estimated population, the following chart shows how many Brazos County residents in each of the state’s recorded age groups remained unvaccinated, have received one dose, or have been fully vaccinated.
|Status
|16-49
|50-64
|65-79
|80+
|Fully vaccinated
|6,754
|4,177
|6,552
|2,319
|Received one dose
|10,583
|7,480
|5,479
|1,613
|Unvaccinated
|118,405
|16,831
|4,669
|973
The same data can be represented as a percentage of each age group’s total population.
|Status
|16-49
|50-64
|65-79
|80+
|Fully vaccinated
|5%
|15%
|39%
|47%
|Received one dose
|8%
|26%
|33%
|33%
|Unvaccinated
|87%
|59%
|28%
|20%
Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.