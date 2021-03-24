Advertisement

Crash reported at FM 50 and FM 60 in Burleson County

The collision involves a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler.
Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash at the intersection of FM 50 and FM 60 Snook.
Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash at the intersection of FM 50 and FM 60 Snook.(Photo credit: Josef Orsak, KBTX-TV)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash Wednesday afternoon at FM 60 and FM 50 in Burleson County.

The collision involves a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler. At least three injuries were reported, according to radio traffic.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection and crews work to clear the intersection.

