Crash reported at FM 50 and FM 60 in Burleson County
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash Wednesday afternoon at FM 60 and FM 50 in Burleson County.
The collision involves a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler. At least three injuries were reported, according to radio traffic.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection and crews work to clear the intersection.
