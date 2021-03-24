Advertisement

Crenwelge, Leonard Named SEC Riders of the Month

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M equestrian’s Cameron Crenwelge and Nicole Leonard were named Southeastern Conference Riders of the Month, the league announced Wednesday.

Crenwelge was awarded the Horsemanship Rider of the Month, and Leonard was named the Flat Rider of the Month.

Crenwelge led the Aggies to a 3-2 win in the event against Georgia. The Comfort, Texas, native matched the highest Horsemanship score by an Aggie this season with a 79 to defeat Leah Anderson’s 77, and received Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors for her efforts.

In Flat, Leonard was named MOP after she scored the second-highest mark in program history with a 95, to topple Georgia’s Nora Andrews’ 66. The MOP was Leonard’s second of her career.

No. 6 Texas A&M (3-4, 2-4 SEC) returns to action March 26 against No. 2 Georgia in the first round of the SEC Championship in Bishop, Georgia. The meet is slated to begin at 8 a.m.

