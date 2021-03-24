Jones Named Regional Finalist for WBCA All-America Team

ATLANTA – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s N’dea Jones was voted as a Region 2 finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America team, the WBCA announced Wednesday.

Jones is a regional finalist for the first time in her career. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native is the ninth player in program history to be voted as a regional finalist, and this marks the sixth-consecutive season that an Aggie has made the cut.

Earlier this season, Jones garnered Associated Press All-America honors for the first time. She is the Aggies’ all-time leader in rebounds (1,036) and double-doubles (42). The All-American has led her team to an SEC regular season championship and the highest AP Top-25 finish in school history at No. 4.

Jones is averaging 12.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, and has A&M poised for an NCAA Tournament run. The Maroon & White take on Iowa State later today at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 in the second round of the Big Dance.

The selection committee will choose the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team from these 52 finalists. The 2021 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team will be announced Saturday, April 3.

