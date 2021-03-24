Jones Named Regional Finalist for WBCA All-America Team
ATLANTA – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s N’dea Jones was voted as a Region 2 finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America team, the WBCA announced Wednesday.
Jones is a regional finalist for the first time in her career. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native is the ninth player in program history to be voted as a regional finalist, and this marks the sixth-consecutive season that an Aggie has made the cut.
Earlier this season, Jones garnered Associated Press All-America honors for the first time. She is the Aggies’ all-time leader in rebounds (1,036) and double-doubles (42). The All-American has led her team to an SEC regular season championship and the highest AP Top-25 finish in school history at No. 4.
Jones is averaging 12.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, and has A&M poised for an NCAA Tournament run. The Maroon & White take on Iowa State later today at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 in the second round of the Big Dance.
The selection committee will choose the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team from these 52 finalists. The 2021 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team will be announced Saturday, April 3.
Regional Finalists
Region 1
Player Institution
Janelle Bailey University of North Carolina
Lorela Cubaj Georgia Institute of Technology
Elissa Cunane North Carolina State University
Anna DeWolfe Fordham University
Dana Evans University of Louisville
Morgan Jones Florida State University
Lotta-Maj Lahtinen Georgia Institute of Technology
Tiana Mangakahia Syracuse University
Maddy Westbeld University of Notre Dame
Region 2
Player Institution
Shakira Austin University of Mississippi
Aliyah Boston University of South Carolina
Zia Cooke University of South Carolina
Rennia Davis University of Tennessee
Chelsea Dungee University of Arkansas
Anastasia Hayes Middle Tennessee State University
Rhyne Howard University of Kentucky
Rickea Jackson Mississippi State University
N’dea Jones Texas A&M University
Micaela Kelly Central Michigan University
Que Morrison University of Georgia
Destiny Slocum University of Arkansas
Jenna Staiti University of Georgia
Unique Thompson Auburn University
Jasmine Walker University of Alabama
Region 3
Player Institution
Kierstan Bell Florida Gulf Coast University
Charli Collier University of Texas
Kysre Gondrezick West Virginia University
Vivian Gray Texas Tech University
Ashley Joens Iowa State University
Ayoka Lee Kansas State University
Natasha Mack Oklahoma State University
DiDi Richards Baylor University
NaLyssa Smith Baylor University
IImar’I Thomas University of Cincinnati
Region 4
Player Institution
Grace Berger Indiana University
Paige Bueckers University of Connecticut
Caitlin Clark University of Iowa
Arella Guirantes Rutgers University
Naz Hillmon University of Michigan
Selena Lott Marquette University
Diamond Miller University of Maryland
Olivia Nelson-Ododa University of Connecticut
Ashley Owusu University of Maryland
Christyn Williams University of Connecticut
Region 5
Player Institution
Aleah Goodman Oregon State University
Mya Hollingshed University of Colorado
Charlisse Leger-Walker Washington State University
Aari McDonald University of Arizona
Michaela Onyenwere University of California, Los Angeles
Charisma Osborne University of California, Los Angeles
Myah Selland South Dakota State University
Kiana Williams Stanford University