Local Facebook group showing appreciation for BCS teachers
CSISD Cypress Grove Intermediate Art teacher is nominated for the spring semester
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A Facebook group, The B/CS Area Teacher Appreciation Project was created to highlight local teachers going above and beyond throughout this pandemic.
Cypress Grove Intermediate art teacher, Christine Grafe was the first to be nominated to win gifts donated by local businesses.
Charles Stover, the creator of the group says he wanted teachers to feel as important as they are to our local students.
