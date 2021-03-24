Local Facebook group showing appreciation for BCS teachers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A Facebook group, The B/CS Area Teacher Appreciation Project was created to highlight local teachers going above and beyond throughout this pandemic.

Cypress Grove Intermediate art teacher, Christine Grafe was the first to be nominated to win gifts donated by local businesses.

Charles Stover, the creator of the group says he wanted teachers to feel as important as they are to our local students.

Tonight at 6 find out more about the Cypress Grove Intermediate School teacher nominated for The B/CS Area Teacher Appreciation Project spring award! Posted by Mekena Rodriguez KBTX on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

