Local restaurants are looking to hire but says employees are hard to come by

As Texas reopens, restaurants say they’re having trouble filling jobs
Dining room at Amico Nave Ristorante in Bryan.
Dining room at Amico Nave Ristorante in Bryan.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As many businesses return to normal operations, many face new challenges. Employers we spoke to say they’re having a hard time finding new employees to meet the surge of customers ready to put the pandemic behind them.

Wade Beckman owns Shipwreck Grill, Amico Nave Ristorante, Third on Main Kitchen, and Admiral Catering. He says business is back on track and customers are flowing back in, but now he doesn’t have enough staff to meet the demand. Beckman says he’s not alone. Fellow business owners he is in contact with have a similar problem. Beckman attributes the lack of available candidates for employment to numerous reasons.

“A lot of our kitchen staff have gone to other industries, particularly construction,” said Beckman. “I still think there some apprehension amongst students and young workers in terms of them working in public places with the pandemic.”

Glen Brewer, president of the Bryan-College Chamber of Commerce, says he believes there are also multiple reasons for the lack of employees.

“Most of the people we’re talking to, they’re having a problem with getting some of the people gone off the employment rolls, they have enhanced unemployment which is still running right now,” said Brewer. “With our government stimulus, maybe some people don’t need to go back to work right now.”

