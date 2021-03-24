Major safety improvements coming to Highway 6 in Robertson County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Millions of dollars in safety improvements are coming to a big portion of Highway 6. Construction is already underway in Robertson County to prevent future accidents. TxDOT’s $4.5 million project includes new cable barrier systems in Milam, Robertson and Washington Counties.

Concrete is being poured as far as the eye can see. A new cable barrier system is being constructed from just north of Hearne along Highway 6. It will continue up toward Calvert and then end at the Falls County line. The design will keep vehicles from coming into the center median and opposing lanes of traffic.

“I mean that’s a good improvement and hopefully it’ll get down to this way up here in Benchley,” said Terry Lamar, a Robertson County resident.

He has lived next to Highway 6 for more than five years and is excited to hear about the new barrier system being constructed north of him. He’s seen multiple fatal accidents on the highway in recent years.

The Texas A&M Transportation Institute has been studying cable barriers like these for years. Senior Research Engineer Lance Bullard said they’re more cost effective and have a more cushioned impact for vehicles than concrete barriers.

”That’s the purpose is to keep the errant driver from crossing over the median and impacting somebody head-on, or if they just drift off it captures that vehicle, brings it to a controlled stop and hopefully prevents any serious injuries,” explained Bullard.

The barriers are also being installed on stretches of US 290 in Washington County from the Fayette County line to FM 1948 and US 79 in Milam County for a 1.5 mile segment near FM 1786.

Residents like Terry say they’ll have more peace of mind driving in the future.

“You just have to be careful right here on Highway 6. You know, just stay off your phones and watch each other as you drive,” said Lamar.

The project is expected to take up to a year to complete.

We also checked in with TxDOT about the future of Highway 6 between Hearne and OSR. It’s seen multiple fatal accidents over the years where there’s less space between opposing lanes of traffic.

While cable barriers aren’t being built there, transportation officials say they are still looking at a feasibility study that determine safety improvement options in the future.

Data released from TxDOT Tuesday shows from 2011 to present there have been six fatal and 397 total accidents on Highway 6 from the Robertson / Falls County line to just north of Hearne

Over the same time period there have been 26 fatalities and 510 total crashes on Highway 6 from just south of Hearne to OSR.

