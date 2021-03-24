More than 2,000 new positive COVID-19 cases unreported in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District is reporting an additional 2,029 cases of COVID-19 that went previously unreported from Jan. 12 through March 12.

According to health officials, the positive cases all came from the Curative testing location at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church. They say the additional cases will be reflected in the numbers reported on Thursday March 25.

Health district officials say they were made aware of the lack of reporting at the end of January and have been working with Curative to resolve the reporting issue since that time. Curative now has a process in place to report cases directly to the health district. All other Curative testing locations have been reporting positive cases to the health district directly on a regular basis.

According to a release, everyone that was tested at the St. Teresa’s location was notified of their test results shortly after being tested.

Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan is set to address the unreported cases Wednesday afternoon.

