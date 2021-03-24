Advertisement

More than 2,000 new positive COVID-19 cases unreported in Brazos County

According to health officials, the positive cases all came from the Curative testing location at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church
The Brazos County Health District is reporting an additional 2,029 positive COVID-19 cases that...
The Brazos County Health District is reporting an additional 2,029 positive COVID-19 cases that were previously unreported from mid-January through mid-March.(KBTX)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District is reporting an additional 2,029 cases of COVID-19 that went previously unreported from Jan. 12 through March 12.

According to health officials, the positive cases all came from the Curative testing location at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church. They say the additional cases will be reflected in the numbers reported on Thursday March 25.

Health district officials say they were made aware of the lack of reporting at the end of January and have been working with Curative to resolve the reporting issue since that time. Curative now has a process in place to report cases directly to the health district. All other Curative testing locations have been reporting positive cases to the health district directly on a regular basis.

According to a release, everyone that was tested at the St. Teresa’s location was notified of their test results shortly after being tested.

Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan is set to address the unreported cases Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Evan Penton is photographed being apprehended by a state trooper following a high-speed pursuit...
Bryan man arrested on drug-related charges after high-speed pursuit on Highway 6
Vaccination Efforts
Experts: Unreserved vaccine appointments are issue across Texas
A healthcare professional administers COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas health officials: any adult can get a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29
Dr. Seth Sullivan named Brazos County Health Authority

Latest News

Cypress Grove Intermediate art teacher, Christine Grafe is being recognized for her love and...
Local Facebook group showing appreciation for BCS teachers
Dana King, 54
Suspected drug dealer arrested after Tuesday traffic stop
A few thunderstorms could sit on the strong/severe side through Thursday morning, specifically...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through Thursday
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard