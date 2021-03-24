Advertisement

Museum of the American G.I. to host Living History Weekend like never before

(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Museum of the American G.I. is celebrating the 21st anniversary of its Living History weekend. They have a busy weekend planned with more battles, tank rides, and living history displays from March 27-28.

Unlike years past, there are a total of six battles over two days for people to experience, according to Leisha Mullins, Secretary & Treasurer of the Museum of the American G.I.

During the battles, guests can expect to feel the rumbles of tanks and see various military vehicles in action.

When guests enter the museum property during the Living History Weekend, they will be transported to the display fields in a WWII 2 1/2 ton CCKW or modern HUMVEE.

Throughout the property, guests will be surrounded by history with trench tours, demonstrations, vendors, and more.

Click here to learn more about the weekend and each of the activities.

One-day tickets are $13 for adults, $7 for kids (5-11), and kids under 5 years old are free.

Two-day tickets are $22 for adults, $12 for kids, and kids under 5 years old are free.

Four more days... make the most out of this weekend with all of the family-friendly activities that will be happening:...

Posted by Museum of The American GI on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Schedule of Events (times are subject to change)

SATURDAY – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reenactments and Special Demonstration

  • 9:30 a.m. – Gates Open
  • 10:30 a.m. – WWI Skirmish (WWI Arena)
  • 11:30 a.m. – WWII Skirmish (WWII Arena)
  • 12:30 p.m. – History in Action (WWII Arena)
  • 2:30 p.m. – WWI Skirmish (WWI Arena)
  • 4:00 p.m.– WWII Skirmish (WWII Arena

Vehicle Rides and Trench Tours

  • 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. – Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)
  • 11:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Trench Tours (WWI Arena)
  • 1:30 – 3:15 p.m. – Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)
  • 3:30 – 5:00 p.m. – Trench Tours

SUNDAY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reenactments and Special Demonstration

  • 9:30 a.m.– Gates Open
  • 11:00 a.m.– WWI Skirmish (WWI Arena)
  • 12:30 p.m.– History in Action (WWII Arena)
  • 2:00 p.m.– WWII Skirmish (WWII Arena)

Vehicle Rides and Trench Tours

  • 10:00 – 12:15 p.m.– Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)
  • 11:30 – 1:30 p.m.– Trench Tours (WWI Arena)
  • 2:45 – 3:15 p.m.– Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Seth Sullivan named Brazos County Health Authority
A healthcare professional administers COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas health officials: any adult can get a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29
An 11-year-old girl wrote her name and the words “hlep [sic] robbers!!” on the bathroom wall in...
Girl, 11, trapped in bathroom during home invasion leaves warning note on wall
Evan Penton is photographed being apprehended by a state trooper following a high-speed pursuit...
Bryan man arrested on drug-related charges after high-speed pursuit on Highway 6
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

COVID in Context: March 24
COVID in Context: All adult Texans will soon be eligible for the vaccine. What Brazos County age groups still need it?
COVID in Context: March 24
COVID in Context: March 24
Texas A&M Virologist Dr. Ben Neuman says everyone in Texas needs to be on board to get...
Texas A&M virologist says discrepancies in local vaccine distribution must be solved to reach herd immunity
Texas A&M virologist says discrepancies in local vaccine distribution must be solved to reach...
Texas A&M virologist says discrepancies in local vaccine distribution must be solved to reach herd i