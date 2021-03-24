Museum of the American G.I. to host Living History Weekend like never before

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Museum of the American G.I. is celebrating the 21st anniversary of its Living History weekend. They have a busy weekend planned with more battles, tank rides, and living history displays from March 27-28.

Unlike years past, there are a total of six battles over two days for people to experience, according to Leisha Mullins, Secretary & Treasurer of the Museum of the American G.I.

During the battles, guests can expect to feel the rumbles of tanks and see various military vehicles in action.

When guests enter the museum property during the Living History Weekend, they will be transported to the display fields in a WWII 2 1/2 ton CCKW or modern HUMVEE.

Throughout the property, guests will be surrounded by history with trench tours, demonstrations, vendors, and more.

One-day tickets are $13 for adults, $7 for kids (5-11), and kids under 5 years old are free.

Two-day tickets are $22 for adults, $12 for kids, and kids under 5 years old are free.

Schedule of Events (times are subject to change)

SATURDAY – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reenactments and Special Demonstration

9:30 a.m. – Gates Open

10:30 a.m. – WWI Skirmish (WWI Arena)

11:30 a.m. – WWII Skirmish (WWII Arena)

12:30 p.m. – History in Action (WWII Arena)

2:30 p.m. – WWI Skirmish (WWI Arena)

4:00 p.m.– WWII Skirmish (WWII Arena

Vehicle Rides and Trench Tours

10:00 – 11:15 a.m. – Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)

11:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Trench Tours (WWI Arena)

1:30 – 3:15 p.m. – Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)

3:30 – 5:00 p.m. – Trench Tours

SUNDAY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reenactments and Special Demonstration

9:30 a.m.– Gates Open

11:00 a.m.– WWI Skirmish (WWI Arena)

12:30 p.m.– History in Action (WWII Arena)

2:00 p.m.– WWII Skirmish (WWII Arena)

Vehicle Rides and Trench Tours

10:00 – 12:15 p.m.– Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)

11:30 – 1:30 p.m.– Trench Tours (WWI Arena)

2:45 – 3:15 p.m.– Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)

