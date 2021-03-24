Quartet of Brazos Valley 1A players earn TSMCA All State honors

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Six-Man Coaches Association announced its All-State Boys’ basketball team and four Brazos Valley players are being honored.

Calvert Sophomore forward M.J. Thomas was the Class 1A Co-Most Valuable player after averaging 24 points and 15 rebounds per game last season. He has also recently been ranked as one of the top 20 basketball players in the country by Rivals for his class.

Calvert senior forward Tre’Quinton Green earned first-team honors as well. After averaging 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Trojan senior point guard Erwin Jones was a second-team honoree. He averaged 9 points and 11 assists last season.

Dime Box represented on the first team by junior forward Masyn Spacek. He averaged 15 points a game last season for the Longhorns.

