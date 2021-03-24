Advertisement

Rice tops Texas A&M 2-1

By John Wilson
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team lost to Rice Tuesday night 2-1 at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies are now 15-8 on the season. The Owls improve to 11-9.

A Cade Edwards sac fly in the fourth inning game Rice a 1-0 lead. The Owls added to that in the 9th on a Hal Hughes RBI single. Texas A&M’s lone run came on a Hunter Coleman pinch hit home run. It was Coleman’s fourth home run of the season.

Nathan Dettmer took the loss for the Aggies. He went six innings, gave up five hits and struck out six. Garrett Zaskoda was the winning pitcher for Rice. Three Owl pitchers combined to hold the Aggies to to two hits and recorded nine strikeouts.

Texas A&M will return to action Friday night to open a three game series with Georgia. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Blue Bell Park.

