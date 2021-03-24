Scattered rounds of rain & storms Wednesday evening through midday Thursday

A misty Morning in the Brazos Valley with patchy fog as moisture has returned. This moisture take the form of mostly cloudy skies, but some pockets of sunshine are possible in the afternoon that lets us reach the low 80s. The models have disagreements for what the rain chances look like in the afternoon. One has us clearing up with mostly sunny skies through dinner time. The other model has a few thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon with skies clearing just a little bit. Either way some of us will see some sunshine. After dinnertime the first boundary from the upper-level system will bring a higher chance for thunderstorms, but most of them will stay north of the Brazos Valley. However-- the risk of a strong to severe storm for anyone north of OSR is not ruled out. Either way, storm activity should be deteriorating as we move closer to midnight.

A weak cold front is slated to sweep the Brazos Valley Thursday morning. While this will create generally showers and scattered rain, a few embedded thunderstorms could be possible as the morning hours move closer to midday. Isolated strong / severe storms (again, wind & hail concern primarily) is not ruled out, especially for those along and east of I-45. Active weather moves east by midday, and turns into an expected severe weather event east of Texas. Sunshine is back in place Thursday afternoon as mild, drier air fills in. One change to note: as Gulf air returns, scattered showers to perhaps a rumble of thunder is not ruled out both Saturday and Sunday -- although odds are at a low 30% for now.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms by evening. Isolated strong / severe storms. High: 82. Wind: SE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Isolated strong storm. Low: 58. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for morning rain and thunderstorms clearing in the afternoon. High: 75. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 53. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

