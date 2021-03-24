Scattered rounds of rain & storms Wednesday evening through midday Thursday

Tuesday was an island of sunshine between rain and thunderstorms in the Brazos Valley. That said, a nice change of pace after a noisy night in the Brazos Valley. The next upper-level system to swivel our way does so late Wednesday and through the day Thursday. Moisture returns tonight -- you will see that in the form of mostly cloudy skies Wednesday morning, and maybe even some areas of fog as we start the day. Wednesday, for the most part, is quiet as afternoon highs head for the upper 70s to low 80s. What we will be watching is a conditional chance for rain and thunderstorms by the evening hours. What is the condition? If storms can pop up with the afternoon heat in Central Texas, they will have the opportunity to drift south into the Brazos Valley by the early evening / sunset hours. Isolated strong / briefly severe wind & hail concern may come with these, but overall storm activity should be deteriorating as we move closer to midnight.

A weak cold front is slated to sweep the Brazos Valley Thursday morning. While this will create generally showers and scattered rain, a few embedded thunderstorms could be possible as the morning hours move closer to midday. Isolated strong / severe storms (again, wind & hail concern primarily) is not ruled out, especially for those along and east of I-45. Active weather moves east by midday, and turns into an expected severe weather event east of Texas. Sunshine is back in place Thursday afternoon as mild, drier air fills in. One change to note: as Gulf air returns, scattered showers to perhaps a rumble of thunder is not ruled out both Saturday and Sunday -- although odds are at a low 30% for now.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms by evening. Isolated strong / severe storms. High: 82. Wind: SE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Isolated strong storm. Low: 58. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for morning rain and thunderstorms. High: 73. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 53. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

