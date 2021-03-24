Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a foggy start for some areas Wednesday morning, eyes will be on PinPoint Radar over the next 24 hours as our next weather maker approaches from the west.

With a bit of help from daytime heating this afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms may try to pop up just ahead of and around the afternoon drive, drifting in from the south and moving off to the northeast.

WEDNESDAY: One version of PinPoint Forecast depicting what the radar could look like this afternoon. Scattered showers & thunderstorms could drift in from the south just ahead of and around the afternoon drive pic.twitter.com/Q0mhXsqkYq — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) March 24, 2021

Eyes then turn to Central Texas by Wednesday evening as showers and thunderstorms develop near the I-35 corridor. Latest trends suggest the heavier activity sits just to the north of the Brazos Valley, but should those storms drift ever so slightly to the south, we’ll need to monitor for a few strong-to-severe storms, especially in the northern reaches of the area. If a few of these storms require some extra attention, a hail/wind concern would be the largest threat.

Should a few storms require a bit of extra attention Wednesday, the biggest concerns would be a wind/hail threat. (KBTX)

A second round of activity moves in early Thursday morning as our next cold front approaches the Brazos Valley. This round looks to consist of mostly showers and a few embedded thunderstorms that move in along and ahead of the front, but we’ll monitor for a brief, stronger storm to develop along and east of I-45 (but the overall severe threat is low). The activity moves east by midday, with gradual clearing from west to east in its wake.

Friday consists of more sunshine and daytime highs near 80° as high pressure sets in from the west. Scattered rain chances move back into the forecast for the weekend as another weather maker makes a run for the Brazos Valley. While not looking to be a washout for the weekend, it’s something that we’ll continue to monitor over the next few days. Stay tuned!

