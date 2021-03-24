Severe storms tonight in Central Texas; A night to be weather aware in the North Brazos Valley

A night to be watchful and to make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts and warnings...just in case. That particularly holds true for those along and north of Highway 79 in Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties. A couple of rounds of severe thunderstorms are expected to develop through the Hill Country and Central Texas -- both of which should just miss the Brazos Valley. The first round is expected to erupt by early evening west of I-35 before moving east through Central Texas. Those storms will be capable of large hail up to 2″ in diameter, damaging wind in excess of 60mph, and possibly even a few tornadoes. We will keep an eye on the radar, but this round should remain just north enough to show flashy lightning in the distance but keep concerns away from our area.

Round number two develops in the Hill Country and West Texas by or shortly after midnight. As with the first, hail and a few nighttime tornadoes will be the greatest concern as this moves east. Again, data today suggest these storms should remain just north of the area, but is forecast to come ever-so-close to those mentioned above. This is why we will need to keep the weather radio or cell phone with the KBTX Weather App close by as we sleep. Any storm concern will come between 3am and 5am. A front pushes through the area around sunrise along with a thin line of rain and a few rumbles. That front will also have the potential to kick 40mph wind gusts through as it passes. After falling to the mid 50s and low 60s immediately behind the front, sunshine returns quickly to help afternoon highs run in the mid 70s.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Isolated severe storm. Low: 56. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday: 40% chance for rain and strong/severe storms before 9am. Sunshine by midday. High: 75. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 53. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 81. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

