Suspected drug dealer arrested after Tuesday traffic stop

Dana King, 54
Dana King, 54(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was taken into custody for dealing meth after a traffic stop Tuesday.

Bryan police pulled over Dana King, 53, because they’ve had several interactions with him and knew his license was suspended.

Officers searched the vehicle after they found beer in a cup in the center console.

Authorities say they found a satchel with a scale, several baggies containing almost 70 grams of meth, and some Xanax pills.

King was arrested and charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery.

