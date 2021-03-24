Advertisement

Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Match Against Alabama Postponed

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Alabama men’s tennis program, the March 26 Alabama at LSU and March 28 Alabama at Texas A&M matches have been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

