Texas A&M University officials feeling hopeful their dose allotment could increased with expanded vaccine eligibility

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M received 2,340 Pfizer vaccines this week for university students, faculty and staff who are currently eligible to receive them.

New state guidelines announced Tuesday will allow anyone 18 and older to receive the vaccine starting Monday, March 29.

“Vaccination to me is huge in getting us back to more of a typical semester and we’re super excited that our college population is now going to be eligible,” said Dr. Martha Dannenbaum, Director of Student Health Services.

Dannebaum says they expect to have around 1,000 doses leftover this week that will be available for those under the new guidelines starting Monday.

“We’re hoping that the state sees the need and they will continue to support in serving this population,” said Dannebaum.

