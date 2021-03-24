Treat of the Day: Four CSISD students advance at regional science fair

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A number of high school students from College Station ISD recently earned awards at the Austin Energy Regional Science Festival, including Camille Chiu who won the event’s overall grand prize.

Chiu, a senior at College Station High School, also won the Physics and Astronomy category with her project, “Predicting the Impact of Stellar Kinematics and Dynamics on Habitability in the Milky Way.” Her win comes with a $1,000 scholarship from Austin Energy: Science Math and Engineering, and an internship through the Tyrex Group Award. She also qualifies for the International Science and Engineering Fair in May.

College Station High School junior Valeria Tsvetkova with her awards from the Austin Energy Regional Science Festival. (CSISD)

College Station High School junior Valeria Tsvetkova won the Materials Science category with her project, “A Structural and Material Analysis of a Probable Lunar Station.” Tsvetkova also earned special awards from the ASM Materials Education Foundation, the Yale Science and Engineering Association, and the Office of Naval Research as well as an internship through the Tyrex Group Award. Her win earns her a chance to present her project at the state science fair.

A&M Consolidated High School senior Sophia Wu earned second place in the Earth and Environmental Sciences category at the Austin Energy Regional Science Festival. (CSISD)

In the Earth and Environmental Sciences category, A&M Consolidated High School senior Sophia Wu earned second place with her project, “Projected Heatwave Changes in Future Climate from High-Resolution Climate Model Simulation.” Sophia also earned special awards from the Association for Women Geoscientists, the Austin Geological Society, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. She also earned the College Station Superintendent Award. With the second-place finish, Wu moves on and secures a spot at the state science fair.

College Station High School senior Aditya Narayanan with the awards he won at the Austin Energy Regional Science Festival. (CSISD)

College Station High School senior Aditya Narayanan earned second place in Computer Science: Systems Software with his project “Course-Grained Modeling for Efficient Simulation of Coronavirus Glycoprotein.” Aditya will receive a $1,000 scholarship from Austin Energy: Science Math and Engineering. The second-place finish qualifies him for the state science fair.

College Station High School sophomore Shashan Fernando earned third place in the Biomedical and Health Sciences category at the Austin Energy Regional Science Festival. (CSISD)

College Station High School sophomore Shashan Fernando presented his project “A Hope for Covid-19” and earned third place in the Biomedical and Health Sciences category.

The Austin Energy Regional Science Festival is one of Texas’ largest regional science fairs with almost 3,000 students from third through 12th grades. It encourages and rewards innovative student research and provides scientists, engineers, and other professionals a chance to volunteer in the community.

Winning division projects advance to the Texas Science and Engineering Fair.

