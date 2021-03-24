Vikings beat Shoemaker 11-2 on the road

KILLEEN, Texas -- The Vikings defeated Killeen Shoemaker 11-2 on Tuesday night to improve to 7-8 on the season and 1-2 in district.

Mason Ruiz picked up the win on the mound for the Vikings tossing 7 innings while walking two and striking out 9. Ruiz allowed two runs on 3 hits.

Leading hitters for the Vikings were: Mason Housley who was 2-3 with 3 RBI, Jack Blackburn was 3-5 with 2 RBI, Reid Russ was 1-3 with 2 RBI, Kyle Kubichek was 2-4 with 1 RBI and Mason Ruiz was 2-3 with a RBI.

The Vikings are back in action on Friday when they host Killeen with first pitch slated for 7pm.