5,000 doses available to all adults at Washington County hub on Tuesday

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County vaccine hub has announced they have 5,000 vaccines available for next week.

Starting Monday, all adults in Texas will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine hub said they have first doses available for those 18 years and older. To register for a vaccine, click here. The hub will administer 5,000 first doses on Tuesday, March 30 from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

So far, the Washington County hub has administered 26,654 first doses and 13,655 second doses.

SubHUB Update - 5,000 Vaccines Available The Regional Vaccination SubHUB will administer approximately 5,000 first dose... Posted by Washington County Office of Emergency Management on Thursday, March 25, 2021

