5,000 doses available to all adults at Washington County hub on Tuesday

The hub will administer 5,000 first doses on Tuesday, March 30 from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County vaccine hub has announced they have 5,000 vaccines available for next week.
Starting Monday, all adults in Texas will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine hub said they have first doses available for those 18 years and older. To register for a vaccine, click here. The hub will administer 5,000 first doses on Tuesday, March 30 from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
So far, the Washington County hub has administered 26,654 first doses and 13,655 second doses.
