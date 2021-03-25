65th Brazos County Youth Livestock Show means more to students after last year’s was canceled

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County students are excited to show off their hard work in the 2021 Brazos County Youth Livestock Show after the event was canceled in 2020 due to the start of the pandemic.

Hundreds of students from schools across Brazos County are showing in areas like livestock, ag mechanics, consumer science, and more.

For many like 2021 BCYLS Fair Queen Kendall Bone, who also shows during the livestock show, they say this year’s show is special.

“This show means a lot because last year, because of COVID we couldn’t have the show,” said Bone. “So for some of these people it’s their first time to exhibit their animals and for others, it’s their last time, so it’s a great way to show that even though after a year of COVID, we can still show and support our youth.”

The livestock show is free at the Brazos County Expo, and the community is highly encouraged to attend. Click here to see a schedule of events.

The culmination of the show is Saturday’s premium auction at 2:00 p.m. Youth who have earned the award to be in the sale will be exhibiting their animals and will receive money, according to Bone.

