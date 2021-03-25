Aggies begin NCAA Championships with record-breaking relay

GREENSBORO, North Carolina -- The No. 7 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team began NCAA Championships Wednesday night lowering a pair of school records and earning a top-three finish in the 800 free relay at Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The reigning SEC Champion relay team of junior Shaine Casas, senior Mark Theall, junior Kaloyan Bratanov, and junior Clayton Bobo lowered the school record, clocking in at 6:10.79.

The Aggies matched their highest relay finish in program history taking third for the first time since the 2001 championships.

Casas also took his own school record in the 200 free, which he set in the same event at SEC Championships, with the 13th fastest time in the history of the event (1:30.59). The Aggies will return to action with prelims beginning at 9 a.m. and finals to follow at 5 p.m. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.

Top Finishes800 Free Relay – Shaine Casas, Kaloyan Bratanov, Clayton Bobo, Mark Theall – 6:10.79

Meet Details

Thursday, March 18th, 9 a.m. CT

Prelims – Watch | Results 5 p.m. CT

Finals: 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 400 IM – Watch | Results

Friday, March 19th, 9 a.m. CT

Prelims – Watch | Results 5 p.m. CT

Finals: 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 200 IM – Watch | Results

Saturday, March 20th 9 a.m. CT

Prelims – Watch | Results 5 p.m. CT

Finals: 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay – Watch | Results