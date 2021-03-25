Aggies Enter 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams make the short trip to Austin for the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays beginning Thursday, March 25-27 at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Meet Schedule

The Aggies begin competition Thursday with the start of the men’s hammer at 12:30 p.m., followed by the track prelims at 4 p.m. Friday begins with the women’s high jump at 9:30 a.m. with the 100/110m hurdles prelims at 1:35 p.m. The final day of the meet kicks off at 10 a.m. with the women’s discus and concludes the meet at 4:20 p.m. with the 4x400m relays.

How to Keep Up

The three-day meet is streamed live each day on the Longhorn Network and live results are provided through PrimeTime Timing. Fans can follow @aggietfxc on twitter for live updates.

Texas A&M Preview

The Aggies jumped out to a hot start in the outdoor season and lead the Southeastern Conference in 10 events. On the national level, James Smith II (400m hurdles), Carlton Orange (800m) and Lamara Distin (high jump) lead the country in their respective events. Orange leads the NCAA in the 800m (1:48.45), Smith II in the 400m hurdles (49.95) and Distin in the women’s high jump (1.83m/6-0). Smith II and Distin enter the Texas Relays in their respective events, while Orange is entered in the invitational mile.

The Maroon & White also lead the NCAA in the women’s 4x100m (44.35) and men’s 4x400m (3:06.33).

SEC leaders, Devon Achane (200m, 20.76), Devin Dixon (400m, 46.89), Sam Hankins (javelin, 64.80m/212-7), Kaylah Robinson (100m hurdles, 13.43) and Ciynamon Stevenson (triple jump, 13.19m/43-3.25) each are in action in their respective events.

Accolades on Accolades

Three Aggies earned SEC Athlete of the Week honors, including Achane, Smith II and Distin. Achane was named the Men’s Freshman of the Week, while Smith II earned Men’s Runner of the Week. Distin was named the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week. All three student-athletes earned their first career SEC weekly honor.

For their indoor efforts, Athing Mu was named the U.S. Woman of the Year as Tyra Gittens was named the Collegiate Woman of the Year by Track and Field News.

Coaches Box

Head Coach Pat Henry

on athletes being unavailable due to contact tracing:

“It’s discouraging, we can’t quite get past all this contact tracing. It got the best of our men’s team during the indoor season and now here we are minus a few of our top female athletes. It changes everything we’re doing at this meet. We’re not changing what we’re trying to do but we just can’t do it. We’re going to line people up and we’re going to do the best that we can. These athletes that we’re taking over there are good athletes and they’re going to be ready to go.”

on this week:

“This is a good opportunity to build on what we did and did not do last week. This is the kind of competition we need, I hope we’re a little more prepared as we go forward.”