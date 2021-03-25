A&M expert on border crisis: “There’s a lot to like” about Operation Lone Star

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to President Joe Biden demanding answers to the recent surge of migrants at the border. The governor is asking for federal permission to interview all minors coming over the border to determine if they have been victims of human trafficking. In the letter, the governor blames the Biden administration immigration policy for encouraging the dramatic rise of migrants that we’ve seen coming into Texas.

Raymond Robertson, Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Policy Helen Roy Ryu Chair in Economics and Government, and Director of the Mosbacher Institute for Trade, Economics, and Public Policy, joined First News at Four to talk about how the federal and state immigration policies are working to solve the crisis.

“Governor Abbott’s on the right track,” Robertson said.

He said he believes the governor’s plan to interview migrants about why they’re coming into the country is the best way to begin understanding the migration crisis. Robertson said another good way to begin creating solutions is by looking at how the current crisis compares to past surges in migration.

Robertson said there were as many as “96,000, almost 97,000 apprehensions” last month. In May 2019, there were over 130,000 apprehensions at the border but that number dropped “dramatically” in June 2019, Robertson said. He explained that when comparing the two surges, there’s a noticeable difference in where these migrants are coming from. He says that’s important to understand what’s going on at the border.

Robertson said of the migrants at the border, “about 40 percent [of] people [are] coming from Mexico,” right now. He explained that in May 2019, just 13% of the migrants at the border were from Mexico. Robertson said the majority of the migrants at the border in May 2019 were actually from Honduras.

Robertson explained that he believes most migrants coming to the U.S. from Mexico are coming because Mexico is still suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic much worse than the U.S.

“It probably has a lot to deal with the fact that unemployment in Mexico has been rising, especially for males,” Robertson said, “the conditions in Mexico are getting worse. [The Mexican government is] not doing a great job at dealing with COVID and that’s leading to a lot more people wanting to come to the United States as an economic alternative.”

According to Robertson, the issue of unaccompanied minors crossing the border is part of the problem but should not be the focus.

“A lot of [migrants at the border] are unaccompanied minors. But I think the first thing to point out is that back in May 2019, when we had that surge, those traveling and families of minors were about 64% and the minors were 28 percent.” Robertson said. “Now, it’s really different. Now, we still have about 20 percent of the people in families and 10 percent being minors but 71 percent [of migrants at the border] are these single adults.”

He said that’s a notable change in demographics. Robertson speculated that the change could be for any number of reasons, such as, “looking for a better life, trying to escape difficulty,” and, he believes, “there’s still a sense within Central America, in particular, that minors will be treated with more leniency once they get to the border.”

Robertson said there is “a lot to like” about Gov. Abbott’s recent move to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas by launching Operation Lone Star. He says Gov. Abbott is, “trying to understand what are the risks to these children, and why are they coming, and what their link is.” Robertson said that’s a “super important” strategy to better understanding and stopping human trafficking.

He explained that proposals from the Biden administration are not focused “as much” on the human trafficking aspect. Robertson said the federal government’s initiatives look to find “longer-run” solutions by creating a “legal pathway” for migrants to enter the country. He said Gov. Abbott agrees with that and also wants migrants to be able to get into the country legally. Robertson said the difference is that the federal government seems to be focusing on that more than Texas is. But, he said, trying to place blame on either the state or federal government is a waste of time.

“If you actually look at the finger-pointing, it’s really difficult to [assign blame],” Robertson said. “There’s lots of factors going on. There’s unemployment, there’s violence, there’s lots of these push factors from these countries. But there are also pull factors.”

However, he said the Biden administration may have some blame to bear. Robertson explained that the Biden administration’s attitude toward creating immigration policy was that, “they were going to reverse the strategies of the last administration.”

“If you ask the migrants,” Robertson explained, “they might tell you how much of a factor that was in their decision to migrate.”

Some Republican Congressmen and women feel that is exactly why there is a crisis at the border. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy said after touring a border facility in El Paso, Texas earlier this month, “this crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration.”

That could add even more obstacles for the president to deliver on a campaign promise of a comprehensive immigration reform bill within his first 100 days. Republicans have already shown few signs that they will jump on board for Biden’s first proposal. Robertson believes fulfillment of that promise now hinges on how Americans “recognize” this current migration surge.

“If [Americans] really are concerned about providing a legal pathway to people who are fleeing very difficult conditions, people seeking asylum,” Robertson said, “then people might have more sympathy for the bill. If you are concerned that the surge is just going to be the result of announcing that we are going to more lenient on migration, and [you think that] might bring in more migrants, people might be more inclined to oppose the bill.”

He said votes for the bill will likely fall along party lines. But Robertson said he encourages lawmakers in Washington, D.C. to set aside politics to simply “try and get the facts.”

“Let’s do what [Gov. Abbot] is suggesting and talk to these migrants,” Robertson said, “and really understand the crisis as a way to inform much better policy.”

