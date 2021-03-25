Community rallies behind local man to find his stolen bicycle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Community members have come together to find a man’s stolen bike.

Hugh Lindsay says he rides his bicycle to and from work almost every day. He has had his red Schwinn bicycle for nearly 12 years. Lindsay says he has always parked it just a few feet away from the door to his law offices in College Station.

“I started riding a bike when I was about five years old,” said Lindsay. “It was the only way to get around College Station when I was a kid.”

Lindsay says it’s still a big part of his life.

“I really enjoy it, and it’s very good exercise. At 81 years old, I need the exercise,” said Lindsay.

But last Thursday as he walked outside his office to go home, he noticed it was gone. Lindsay says he checked his truck and searched his house but could not find it.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS BIKE? Tonight at 10 on @KBTXNews hear how much this bicycle means to a local man, and how the community is trying to help him after it was stolen. pic.twitter.com/RsJ4hx3ilo — Kendall Hogan (@KBTXKendall) March 25, 2021

Lindsay’s secretary Nelda Thompson says she felt horrible for him when she learned what happened.

“I know how much that bike meant to him and I could just even hear the tone in his voice in the email, and so I just I cried,” said Thompson. “My heart was broken for him because I know that was a very special bike for him.”

Thompson turned to social media to ask people to keep an eye out for the bike. She says the response was impressive.

“People responded just wanting to help locate it, some people wanting to chip in and buy him a new one, and someone just wanted to buy him a new one right then,” said Thompson.

Now Thompson says she is looking to raise money to get Lindsay a new one. Still, Lindsay is hopeful he can find his bicycle around town.

“It’s amazing that a little thing like a bicycle could be that important to people, but it is,” said Lindsay.

Lindsay says he has filed a report with the College Station Police Department for his missing bicycle.

