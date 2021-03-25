Demolition begins of Bryan Armory Building

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A building with lots of history is coming down in Bryan.

Demolition has started at the old Armory Building on West Carson Street. Bryan Texas Utilities is tearing down the old building with plans to build new offices at the site. Eventually they will relocate from Downtown Bryan to this area. BTU expects to have renderings of what their new campus will look like by summer.

Demolition is expected to take two weeks.

Our previous story on the plans is here.

