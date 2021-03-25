Advertisement

Fisher and the Aggies prepare for start of Spring Practice on Monday

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will open up spring practice on Monday and head coach Jimbo Fisher has some holes to fill from last year’s team that finished 9 and 1 and won the Orange Bowl.

Certainly, there are some positives to build off of, but this is a whole new team and Coach Fisher says there is a certain level of starting over that will be taking place over the next month.

“If you have three kids and a house or four kids in the house. Three thinks one way and one thinks the another sometimes. You’ve got to get everybody on the same page and that’s part of the leadership and culture of what us as coaches and our leadership of our team has to do,” said Fisher.

Fisher added during his media availability on Thursday that at least 5 players will be out for all of the spring practice period with receiver Caleb Chapman and tight end Jalen Wydermyer the biggest names listed. Also, Demond Demas has been suspended from A&M athletic activities following a marijuana arrest earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
The Brazos County Health District is reporting an additional 2,029 positive COVID-19 cases that...
More than 2,000 new positive COVID-19 cases unreported in Brazos County
Dana King, 54
Suspected drug dealer arrested after Tuesday traffic stop
Strong to severe storms are expected to move close to or through the Northern Brazos Valley...
MONITORING: Strong/severe storms in Central Texas slated to scrape the northern edge of the Brazos Valley Wednesday night
Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash at the intersection of FM 50 and FM 60 Snook.
Crash reported at FM 50 and FM 60 in Burleson County

Latest News

Texas A&M Volleyball drops 3-1 match to No. 7 Florida
Aggies host Georgia for weekend series
Texas A&M Softball
Aggie softball prepares for SEC home series vs No. 23 South Carolina
This week’s Classroom Champion is Lacey Wheaton
This week’s Classroom Champion is Lacey Wheaton
Fisher and the Aggies prepare for start of Spring Practice on Monday
Fisher and the Aggies prepare for start of Spring Practice on Monday