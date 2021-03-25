Fisher and the Aggies prepare for start of Spring Practice on Monday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will open up spring practice on Monday and head coach Jimbo Fisher has some holes to fill from last year’s team that finished 9 and 1 and won the Orange Bowl.

Certainly, there are some positives to build off of, but this is a whole new team and Coach Fisher says there is a certain level of starting over that will be taking place over the next month.

“If you have three kids and a house or four kids in the house. Three thinks one way and one thinks the another sometimes. You’ve got to get everybody on the same page and that’s part of the leadership and culture of what us as coaches and our leadership of our team has to do,” said Fisher.

Fisher added during his media availability on Thursday that at least 5 players will be out for all of the spring practice period with receiver Caleb Chapman and tight end Jalen Wydermyer the biggest names listed. Also, Demond Demas has been suspended from A&M athletic activities following a marijuana arrest earlier this week.

