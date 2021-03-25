Local businesses express hope for future during 2021 Chamber Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Every year, the Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce uses “Chamber Day” to check in on local businesses to see how things are going.

“We appreciate what they do for our community. The goods and services they provide. The jobs they provide and the taxes they pay,” said Glen Brewer, Chamber of Commerce President. ”If we have a thriving successful business community, that transfers to thriving successful arts, our churches, our schools. It all comes down to profitable and healthy business.”

Chamber members, local leaders, and volunteers visited more than 700 Bryan and College Station businesses.

During each stop, business owners are asked a series of questions to get a better feel for what employment, revenue, and future plans are.

“We usually ask the same questions every year so we can get kind of a history of what is happening but this year we had three COVID questions because that’s what has affected us,” said Brewer.

Answers varied from business to business.

“A lot of businesses were devastated by the pandemic but there are some businesses that actually did well because of the nature of this business,” said Brewer. “We’re trying to find out who is in what category and put it together in a report to take to the county.”

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch says the main message he heard was hope for 2021.

“A lot of businesses have rebounded and they’re still recovering but they’re really looking forward to what is coming this summer and fall in our communities,” said Couch.

Businesses like Lake Walk say they’re ready for a more successful year.

“We have a full lineup of events year-round and the majority of those are back. We can’t wait to welcome guests back at the hotel at 100 percent occupancy,” said Kate Chapman Lake Walk Marketing and Events Director. “We’re excited to continue bringing life to Lake Walk and life to the Brazos Valley.”

“We’re just excited that everyone is ready to do that and we want to do that safely but we do want to get back to normal as quickly as possible,” said Brewer.

Next stop, the Brazos Valley African American Museum! Enjoyed visiting with them today and learning more about the museum! #bcschamber #BCSChamberDay Posted by B/CS Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, March 25, 2021

CHAMBER DAY 2021 Proclamation It's officially Chamber Day 2021! Thank you to all of our teams of volunteers for making this day happen. We couldn't do it without you! Here's a message from the City Mayors and County Judge Duane Peters. Happy #BCSChamberDay! Posted by B/CS Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, March 25, 2021

