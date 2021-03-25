More than 2,000 COVID cases added to Brazos County after two month gap from Bryan testing site

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District says 14,356 COVID-19 tests went unreported for two months because of a reporting issue. Thursday local COVID data was updated to include more than 2,000 confirmed positive cases for Brazos county. The issues came from the Santa Teresa testing site in Bryan.

“When I heard the news it was a bit surprising,” said John Nichols, Vice Chairman of the Brazos County Health District Board.

”I understand that the health district is aware of that as far back as the end of January and had been working with the representatives from Texas A&M that run the contact tracing center and the company that was doing the testing so it really was, it was a glitch. Not something that you want to see happen,” Nichols said.

We asked to talk to the director of the County Health District Santos Navarette about how the gap happened, but were told he wasn’t available.

Mary Parrish with the health district said the issue has been fixed with the Curative testing company, but didn’t share exactly how.

“We had been notifying Curative that we needed the information from their testing site before but unfortunately that information did not get to us in a timely manner,” Parrish said.

Curative said the Santa Teresa site transformed from a private testing site for Texas A&M staff and students to a public testing site. Because of that, they no longer report test results directly to the university, per HIPPA guidelines.

Nichols said it’s important to have a clear picture of how COVID is tracking in our community.

”You want as accurate of data as you can possibly get absolutely,” said Nichols.

Those tested did receive their results. The health district received those numbers this week.

Curative sent us this response as well:

Curative is aware of the current reporting questions that have occurred for the St. Teresa testing kiosk location near Texas A&M University. Curative has worked hand-in-hand with local county and university officials to ensure all results are sent to the proper channels in a compliant manner.

As this specific testing site has transitioned from a private (Texas A&M University staff & students) testing site to a public testing site earlier this year, Curative no longer reports test results directly to the university, per HIPAA guidelines. Curative has and continues to implement standard reporting of test results to DSHS authorities and patients.

To note, there have been no changes in reporting of test results to patients or to DSHS since the kiosk became open to the public. Every patient that has been tested at this site location since its inception was notified of their test results after being tested as well as DSHS.

